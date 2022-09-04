  1. National

Toll station on national highway continuously shut down to ease congestion

SGGP
The T2 toll station in Long Phuoc Ward, Long Thanh District in National Highway No.51 heading to Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province from Dong Nai Province shut down seven times to ease traffic congestion on September 3. 
Director of the Bien Hoa- Vung Tau Expressway Investment and Development Joint Stock Company (BVEC) Dinh Hong Ha yesterday said that there have been up to 42,000 turns of vehicles traveling through the toll station a day causing traffic congestion in recent days.

Traffic congestion often happens at the T2 toll station on the weekends and holidays. Previously, the station had to close down eight times on September 1 and September 2.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more