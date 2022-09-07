Toll of karaoke bar fire deaths rises to 23 in Binh Duong

Outside the three-floor karaoke bar
The bodies of the victims were found in a bathroom of the karaoke bar.At the scene, there are more than ten firefighting trucks, ambulances along with firefighters and police who perform rescue measures.
The leader of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Department of Binh Duong Province said that the rescuers approached entire locations inside the three-floor karaoke bar.
The People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province is scheduled to host a press conference tomorrow morning to provide information on the serious incident.