Time ripe for implementation acceleration of Ring Road 3 in HCMC, Ring Road 4

Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai chairs the plenary session of the National Assembly.



That is the opinions of delegates participating in the plenary session of the National Assembly (NA) on the investment policy of the Ring Road No.4 project in the capital city of Hanoi and the Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City this morning under the chair of Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai.

NA delegate Truong Trong Nghia speaks at the plenary session. (Photo: Quang Phuc)



In order to complete the projects as scheduled, NA delegate Truong Trong Nghia suggested that the National Assembly should allow the Prime Minister to authorize Heads of the People’s Committees of relevant provinces and cities under the Central in the contractor appointment mechanisms for consulting bidding packages, bidding packages serving for technical infrastructure relocation, compensation implementation, site clearance and resettlement.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment Mr. Ta Dinh Thi gives opinion at the plenary session. (Photo: Quang Phuc)



According to Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment Mr. Ta Dinh Thi, it is now time to accelerate investment implementation for Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City and Ring Road No. 4 in Hanoi; take advantage of the opportunities to reduce costs; create breakthroughs of the country's economic, political and administrative hubs, and concretize the focal responsibilities and tasks of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the draft resolution towards smooth and effective implementation and management for the two key traffic projects.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai talks with the delegates about the Ring Road No.3 in the city.

Mr. Tran Van Tien, a delegate from Vinh Phuc Province, agreed on the investment need for the Ring Road No.4 in the capital city of Hanoi and the Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City along with divergence in the first phase of investment and construction for both projects, and he suggested to consider investment scale of up to four lanes of vehicles with B equaling to 24.75 meters for expressway sections with the high volume of vehicles to limit traffic congestion and accidents.

Most of the NA delegates agreed with the investment necessity for these important traffic projects and gave recommendations from different issues for the effective and smooth project implementation. Specifically, the participants proposed to adjust the draft resolution that the Prime Minister will report to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly for considering and extending the application period of the mechanism for three years since the date of resolution issuance.However, learning experiences from the previous road works in terms of planning, Mr.Ta Dinh Thi noted that it is necessary to synchronize planning work for residential areas, resettlement areas, landscape planning, environment and drainage works to avoid pollution and regularly current flooding situation.Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hai, another delegate from Long An Province give an opinion in need of ensuring adequate capital allocation, timely and drastic implementation in compensation and site clearance for the Ring Road No.3 because the project will not only contribute to improving the competitiveness of the economy of HCMC and the provinces in the Southern key economic region but it shall also help to strengthen traffic connectivity between the Southern provinces and cities in coordination with the national road network planning that will contribute to minimizing overload traffic infrastructure in the gateway heading to HCMC and the inner city, strengthening satellite urban areas connection, effectively promoting the strengths of the localities and development of inter-regional transport services, improving the competitiveness of the economy.

By Anh Phuong-Translated by Huyen Huong