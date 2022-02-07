  1. National

Tien Giang starts construction of saltwater prevention steel dam

Tien Giang Province's Management Board of Investment Project on Constructing Agricultural and Rural Development Works, on the morning of February 7th, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a steel dam to prevent saltwater and store freshwater on Nguyen Tan Thanh Canal in Chau Thanh District.
Tien Giang starts construction of saltwater prevention steel dam ảnh 1 The steel dam on Nguyen Tan Thanh Canal will be completed on February 25 to prevent saltwater and store freshwater. (Photo: SGGP)
Accordingly, the project constructed by Ngoc A Chau Construction Joint Stock Company will be completed on February 25 to prevent saltwater and store freshwater.

According to Tien Giang Province's authorities, it has officially entered the dry season. The water level upstream is low, so saltwater intrusion on the Tien River in Tien Giang Province this year will come earlier than previous years and intrude deeper into the inland than the average of many years. Especially, right after the 2022 Lunar New Year, saltwater intrusion on the Tien River has begun to increase, combined with high tides encroaching into the inland.

Tien Giang starts construction of saltwater prevention steel dam ảnh 2 Tien Giang Province starts construction of a steel dam to prevent saltwater and store freshwater on Nguyen Tan Thanh Canal. (Photo: SGGP)
Previously, in the dry season of 2020 and 2021, Tien Giang Province also built a steel dam to prevent saltwater and store freshwater on Nguyen Tan Thanh Canal. The project has shown effectiveness in preventing and controlling drought and saltwater intrusion and contributed to protecting the source of water for production and daily life for people in Tien Giang and Long An provinces.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao

