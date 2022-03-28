  1. National

Three Southern road projects need supplemental capital of US$826 mln

SGGP
The Ministry of Transport has just said that the total investment of the three road projects of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau, Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot had been submitted to the National Assembly with a total investment of VND84,453 billion (US$3,7 billion).
Three Southern road projects need supplemental capital of US$826 mln ảnh 1 Illustrative (photo: SGGP)
After balancing the capital, the three projects were calculated to lack VND18,829 billion (US$826 million) that need to supplement the medium plan in the period of 2021 – 2025.
If the projects are applied with the contractor appointment mechanism, they will be saved VND1,658 billion (nearly US$73 million) and the capital demand of supplementing shall be reduced to VND17,171 billion (US$753 million).

The Ministry of Transport proposed to use the capital source from the exploitation transfer of sections on the Eastern North–South expressway in the period of 2017 – 2020 to ensure the capital to implement the above-mentioned three projects.


By Minh Duy – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more