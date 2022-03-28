Three Southern road projects need supplemental capital of US$826 mln

Illustrative (photo: SGGP)
After balancing the capital, the three projects were calculated to lack VND18,829 billion (US$826 million) that need to supplement the medium plan in the period of 2021 – 2025.If the projects are applied with the contractor appointment mechanism, they will be saved VND1,658 billion (nearly US$73 million) and the capital demand of supplementing shall be reduced to VND17,171 billion (US$753 million).
The Ministry of Transport proposed to use the capital source from the exploitation transfer of sections on the Eastern North–South expressway in the period of 2017 – 2020 to ensure the capital to implement the above-mentioned three projects.