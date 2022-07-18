Three expressways in southern region asked to be promptly implemented

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

In conclusion, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh asked the Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies to speed up the projects' progress; proposed to the Prime Minister an assignment of authority to the People’s Committee at the provincial level to carry out the highway projects in the form of the public investment, and an issue of Government’s resolutions on implementing National Assembly’s resolutions.



The Deputy Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Transport to collect opinions of the Government’s members to promptly complete the Government’s draft resolutions on carrying out construction projects of the above-mentioned expressways to submit them to the Prime Minister before July 18.

On the same day, he asked ministries, departments, and units to check procedures and coordinate with the People’s Committee of Thai Binh Province to give instructions for completing documents for the appraisal and approval process of the building project of Ninh Binh-Nam Dinh-Thai Binh expressway in accordance with the law, and finish a pre-feasibility study report in August for approval in 2022 and a start of the project in 2023.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh