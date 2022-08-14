Thousands of wild orchid plants brought back to nature

Wild orchid plants are transplanted on a tree in the courtyard of Dak Lak Provincial Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Association for the Conservation of Wild Orchids, the Institute of Biotechnology and Environment under Tay Nguyen University, Orchid Lovers 47, Dak Lak Urban and Environment Joint Stock Company, and Dak Lak Orchid Association, in collaboration with Dak Lak Provincial Museum, organized the program ‘Bringing wild orchids back to nature’ on August 14.



Accordingly, tens of thousands of wild orchids have been sent there by orchid lovers across the country to be grafted onto the trees in the courtyard of Dak Lak Provincial Museum and Bao Dai Summer Palace.



Thousands of wild orchid plants are sent to Dak Lak Province by wild orchid lovers across the country. (Photo: SGGP) The courtyard of Dak Lak Provincial Museum and Bao Dai Summer Palace has an area of more than 6 hectares, considered a biodiversity area in the center of Buon Ma Thuot City with many rare species of trees. It is a suitable place to transplant orchids, thereby contributing to preserving and conserving rare orchid varieties in nature, as well as helping visitors to have the opportunity to admire the unique beauty of the Central Highlands. It is also the only place in the city that preserves many old-growth trees and hundred-year-old trees.



Young people excitedly bring wild orchids back to nature. (Photo: SGGP)



According to Mr. Thuy, from now until the end of the year, the program will be organized 2-3 more times, with the goal of planting wild orchids on all trees throughout the city.

Mr. Phan Xuan Thuy, Chairman of the Vietnam Association for the Conservation of Wild Orchids, said that this was a practical activity in response to the theme of the 2022 International Day of Biodiversity - Building a shared future for all life. The activity will adorn the space of Dak Lak Provincial Museum and Bao Dai Summer Palace, an architectural work associated with major historical events in the province.





