Thousands of vehicles fined as moving to emergency lanes of expressways

Specifically, 1,097 violation cases of driving vehicles to emergency lanes or roadside of eight expressways of Hanoi – Hai Phong, Bac Giang – Lang Son, Hanoi – Thai Nguyen, Hanoi – Lao Cai, Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong, Trung Luong – My Thuan, Da Nang – Quang Ngau, Phap Van – Cau Gie – Ninh Binh, including 267 passenger buses, 194 trucks, 603 cars and 33 containers were handled strictly.





The emergency lane normally lies on the far right of the expressway and is usually narrower than other lanes to allow vehicles having trouble to immediately stop and park, reducing congestion and accidents. It also works as a priority lane for military and police vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks and so on.According to the regulations on Decree No.100, drivers will be fined from VND4 million (US$169.5) to VND6million (US$254) and revoked driver’s license in one to three months for violating such error.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong