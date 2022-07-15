Thousands of hectares of rice in Mekong Delta damaged by thunderstorms

Thunderstorms cause a lot of hectares of ripe summer-autumn rice to fall (Photo: SGGP)



Particularly in Hau Giang, until July 15, prolonged thunderstorms caused damage to more than 2,300 hectares of summer-autumn ripe rice and caused partial flooding of the autumn-winter rice area in the seedling stage.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Hau Giang Province, currently, 25,291 ha of ripe rice is going to be harvested. Through preliminary records, the fallen rice area is more than 1,835ha in the ripening stage; therefore, 1,142ha of rice will be lost, and the average damage rate is estimated from 20 percent to 40 percent.

Farmers in Phung Hiep District and Vi Thanh City suffered the most loss as approximately 555ha of autumn-winter rice from seedling to the tillering stage had been flooded with the damage rate up to 40 percent-50 percent ( equalling to 224ha).

Many areas of fallen rice were flooded; subsequently, rice is sprouting buds. The local agriculture sector has encouraged farmers to use pumping machines to drain flooded paddy fields.





By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Anh Quan