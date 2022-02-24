Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant set to connect to national power grid by Apr. 30

Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant will connect to national power grid by April 30.
Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) reported that with a total capacity of 1,200MW, the plant has the largest capacity volume in the Northern Delta with a total investment of nearly US$2 billion.However, the project had been faced difficulties and obstacles even violations. After a long-time of stagnation, the project progress reached 88.75 percent, of which the design, construction and installation, the pilot process gained 100 percent, 88 percent and nearly 26 percent, respectively.
At the site, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh required the relevant units to mobilize the equipment to connect it to the national power grid by April 30, 2022.
Besides, the Deputy Prime Minister also pledged the relevant units to concern employees’ lives and to closely collaborate with functional agencies of Thai Binh Province to ensure safety inside and outside of the plant.