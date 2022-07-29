Tech-base vehicles only allowed receiving customers at D1, D2 lanes at airport

Ride-sharing vehicles are only allowed to receive customers at the D1 and D2 lanes on the ground floor at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Tech-based cars, including GrabCar, BeCar, and vehicles with yellow license plates have been banned to pick up or drop off passengers from the third to sixth floors.



The rearrangement of pick-up and drop-off areas was requested by the Ministry of Transport when the continued increase in the number of passengers led to the taxi turmoil at Tan Son Nhat Airport

Airport staff and employees of app-based vehicle services must control and operate the pick-up and the drop-off of ride-hailing vehicles, impose a fine for violations and handle illegal operation of taxi and app-based cars at the airport.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh