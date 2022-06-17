Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Police Station inaugurated

At the inauguration ceremony of Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Police Station

Deputy Director of the municipal Public Security Department Nguyen Thanh Huong said that the Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Police Station will contribute to preventing destructive activities and ensuring passengers' and employees' safety as well as maintaining security and social order at the airport and in the district.



He asked police officers and staff of the station to promptly implement work performance, organize citizen-receiving tasks and provide a quick response to any threats to help guarantee security in the area.

Built in March, 2021, the four-story station with a total area of 762.9 square meters has been invested by the Management Board of Construction Investment Project of Tan Binh District.

Deputy Director of the municipal Public Security Department, colonel Nguyen Thanh Huong speaks at the event. Deputy Director of the municipal Public Security Department, colocnel Nguyen Thanh Huong (L) and Deputy Head of the Police Department of Tan Binh District, lieutenant Bui Cong Tu (R) attend the inauguration ceremony of Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Police Station. Leaders of the HCMC Public Security Department and the Police Department of Tan Binh District attend the inauguration ceremony of Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Police Station.





By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh