T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport expected to start work from Dec.15

Perspective of T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport



At a press conference of the Government yesterday afternoon, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy said that the four North–South Expressway projects to the East were the national key transport projects.

Of these, regarding the construction progress of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy said that it was important to have the site to start the work of the project.Accordingly, the site dedicated for T3 is mainly national defense land and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee chairs to appraise, approve the site clearance compensation and issue a decision of revocation of land.Besides, the contractor and investor have to have enough financial sources, technical design documents and quotations which will be approved and fulfilled bidding procedures.The investor has approved the plan of technical design and quotation and selected the contractor for the project foundation since the end of July 2022. Under the direction of the Prime Minister, the project must start work in December and the contractor is ready for the project.As for HCMC People’s Committee, the city will issue two decisions this week comprising a decision of approving the compensation and site clearance plans and a decision of revoking land. After the implementation of the revocation of land and site handover is completed, the project will be started work from mid-December to December 25.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong