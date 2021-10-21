Supreme Patriarch of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha passes away

Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

The Most Venerable, who led an 85-year religious life, is also member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and head of the Vien Minh (Rang) Pagoda in Quang Lang commune of Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen district.

He used to be the Vice President of the VBS’s Executive Council and head of the executive board of the VBS chapter in former Ha Tay province (now part of Hanoi).

The monk was honoured with the Ho Chi Minh Order, the second-class Independence Order, the Great National Unity Order, the certificate of merit by the Prime Minister, and many other noble rewards in recognition of his dedications to the Buddhism and the secular life.

The respect-paying ceremony will be held at Vien Minh Pagoda from 7am on October 22 through October 23, while the memorial service at 9am on October 24.

Vietnamplus