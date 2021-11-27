Suitable policies would boost digital transformation in agriculture: expert

Illustrative photo In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Tung stressed the significance of human resources and technologies in digital transformation in the agriculture sector.

Economic reform, especially the reform of an agriculture-based economy, should begin with changes in the mindset, he said.

Tung also pointed out difficulties in digital transformation in agriculture, such as unconcentrated database management, small-scale production, aging workforce and the lack of incentives to attract young labourers in the farming sector.

Although many incentives have been rolled out, there still remain limitations in administrative procedures, he continued, saying supportive policies should be adopted to raise businesses’ financial resources to invest in technologies.

Tung suggested reviewing and adjusting the planning scheme in the sector, given overlapping policies that hinder investment of enterprises and groups.