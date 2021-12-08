Students, workers to be given tickets of trains, buses, flights for Tet holiday

The “Bringing Tet home in 2022” program was launched this morning.



This morning, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee collaborated with Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company to launch the “Bringing Tet home in 2022” program.

All above-mentioned subjects can now register online via website mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn or directly at the Southern Office of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the headquarters of the youth unions in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Binh Duong from December 10, 2021 through January 10, 2022.

Apart from supporting means of transportation, the organizers will collaborate with units to launch a fundraising campaign named “Bringing Tet home” on ZaloPay; implement a festival day of making 4,000 Banh chung (sticky rice cake) for students and young workers; launch a photo contest to welcome new year.

Under the program, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in coordination with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will perform three flights departing from HCMC to Hanoi, Vinh and Da Nang to bring passengers home on the Tet holiday.According to the organizers, the flights are expected to take off from Ho Chi Minh City on January 27 and January 28, 2022 while passenger coaches will depart from HCMC, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces on January 23, 26, 27 and 28 respectively.During the journeys, all passengers are required to be fully vaccinated, tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and comply with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.

