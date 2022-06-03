Students from Laos, Cambodia fostered in Vietnamese families

Laotian and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City share their experiences of wearing Vietnamese ao dai with former Vice President Truong My Hoa (Photo: SGGP)

The fruitful fostering program ‘Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City' was launched by Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC in coordination with social and political organizations in the city.



Cambodian student Lun Leangchheng has been a member of a Vietnamese family for three years in HCMC, the southern largest city. Lun Leangchheng's adoptive mother is Ms. Truong Thuy Uyen, Vice Principal of Van Don Secondary School in District 4.

During the time staying with mother Uyen, Lun Leangchheng felt the love of family members, and the relationship between her and the adopted family members is increasingly close. Lun Leangchheng was moved, saying that although Ms. Uyen is not her biological mother, she takes care of her with heart.

Lun Leangchheng added that she has always been supported by her adoptive mother; therefore, she feels warm though she lives far from home. Lun Leangchheng also feels confident and integrated while living in Vietnam. That motivated Lun Leangchheng to actively learn and promote cultural exchange between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Lun Leangchheng is one of more than 50 Cambodian and Laotian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City who are supported and nurtured by Vietnamese families in 17 districts and Thu Duc City. This activity also aims to tighten the diplomatic relations between Vietnam - Cambodia, and Vietnam - Laos.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in District 6 Pham Van Pho said that over the years, the district has held gatherings for Vietnamese families to adopt Lao students to participate in cultural and culinary exchanges between the two countries. Along with that, many cultural activities have been organized so that Laotian and Cambodian students can understand more about Vietnamese culture.

Many activities have been held citywide to support special students coming to the southern metropolis for pursuing education. Lately, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC in collaboration with socio-political organizations organized the program 'Vietnamese families with Lao and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City' at the Vietnam Ao Dai Museum in Thu Duc City. At the program, students from Laos and Cambodia had a chance to put on the awarded Vietnamese traditional ao dai.

Vice Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Son commented that the program 'Vietnamese families with Lao and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City' helps strengthen exchange activities between the three countries. It will be widely popularized among all classes of people in the city and international students from Laos and Cambodia. International students from Laos and Cambodia have a valuable opportunity to experience the traditional culture of Vietnam. They will understand more about the neighboring country, people, culture, history, traditions, great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

At the meeting with the high-ranking delegation of Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the delegation's visit and work in Laos , many Lao alumni who studied in Ho Chi Minh City sent their thanks to residents in the city. Ms. Pathoummath Philapphandeth, a former international student in Ho Chi Minh City, shared her special and warm at home feeling when studying in the city. She said her classmates and city dwellers have supported and helped her a lot. Lamphanh Ounmano, who studied Education Management at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Education, said that while studying in Ho Chi Minh City, he received special help from highly qualified teachers and friends. Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau said that over the years, over 600 Lao students have studied at 26 universities, academies, and colleges citywide. Under the program 'Vietnamese families with Lao and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City', in 2022, 51 Lao and Cambodian students are living with 34 Vietnamese families in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Minh Nghia - Translated by Anh Quan