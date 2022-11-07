Student sponsorship program helps promote Vietnam-Cambodia friendship

Collectives and individuals honoured for contributions to the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship promotion. (Photo: VNA)

The official was addressing a November 6 conference to review the implementation of the program in southern Binh Phuoc province which borders Cambodia. The event, part of the sixth edition of the Vietnam - Cambodia people's friendship meeting and cooperation program, drew Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia and Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Men Sam An, and Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth.

Khanh said that over the past decade, numerous activities have been organized to assist thousands of Cambodian students, including providing rewards, gifts, and scholarships to the students; organizing meetings, friendship exchanges, field trips, and fact-finding tours for them; and supporting them with essential supplies in their study and stay in Vietnam.

Participants agreed that through the activities, the relationship between the sponsors and Cambodian students has been strengthened. As a result, the majority of the students have become more confident and shown strong academic performance. After their study in Vietnam, they found stable jobs and kept regular contact with their Vietnamese sponsors.

Nguyen Thi Thanh, President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association, said that the program has helped strengthen the political trust, solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, while educating the youth of the two countries on the bilateral friendship, enhancing their sense of responsibility in preserving and reinforcing the long-lasting traditional solidarity and friendship between the two nations.

Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Quoc Tien, Chairman of the Thai Binh Medical University, said during 40 years of training Cambodian students, the university has provided great support to them, especially in Vietnamese language learning.

At the event, the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association presented the “For Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship” insignia to 75 individuals in recognition of their contributions to the promotion of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and certificates of merit to six collectives and individuals for their active involvement in the “sowing the seeds of friendship” program in the 2012-2022 period.