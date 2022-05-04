Strengthening Party building, rectification to meet new requirements

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the opening of the fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Along with pointing out the achievements and shortcomings of the project, it is necessary to sketch out orientations, tasks and solutions to renovate Party organizations at the grassroots level and further improve the quality of the Party members, the leader said at the opening of the meeting on May 4.

As scheduled, participants will concentrate on discussing the 10-year implementation of the Resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws, adopted at the sixth session of the 11th Party Central Committee; the 15 years of that of the one on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, adopted at the sixth plenum of the 10th Party Central Committee; and the 20 years of the work on the one on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy.

Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

They are also to look into a project on the establishment of provincial steering committees for the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena, along with a report reviewing the leadership and instruction of the Politburo and the Secretariat in 2021, and other important matters.

Regarding the project on the committees, the Party leader said that the Politburo assigned the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs to build the project. He requested participants to carefully consider proposals included in the project, aiming to ensure the coherent leadership and direction of the Party from the central to local levels on the work.

On the revision of the 10-year implementation of the Resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws, Party General Secretary Trong stressed the significance of the work in ensuring the harmony in the interests of the State, people and investors, thus creating new resources and motivation for the country’s development in the future. He underlined the need to work out new policies and orientations to continue to renovate and complete land-related institutions and policies, with a focus on the settlement of urgent issues that are drawing public attention.

Mentioning the summary of the 15-year implementation of the resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, the leader underlined that the work has been conducted with the engagement and close coordination of relevant central agencies and localities, as well as experts, scientists and management officials. He asked participants to continue to give ideas on shortcomings and weakness as well as the reasons behind them during the summary process.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

As for the revision of the 20 years of the resolution on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy, he said that it is crucial to create a high consensus among the Party and people on the target and leadership standpoints as well as major tasks and solutions on the development of the collective economy, thus making it stronger and become an important economic sector of the socialist-oriented market economy in Vietnam.

According to Party General Secretary Trong, in January this year, the Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat spent three days on criticism and self-criticism activities in line with the implementation of the fourth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on the building and purification of the Party and political system. Basing on the criticism results, the Party leader asked for efforts to draw lessons and give constructive solutions to deal with the shortcomings in the time to come.

Vietnamplus