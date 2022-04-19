Strategy for building rule-of-law socialist State debated





President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)



Speaking at the second meeting of the steering committee for developing the project in Hanoi, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed that many seminars have been held over the past time to collect feedback.

The President, who is also head of the steering committee, said the first draft has been built on the basis of Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's Thought, as well as viewpoints and policies of the Party and the State, and principles, identities, targets and views of the rule-of-law socialist State as mentioned in the 2011 Political Platform, the 2013 Constitution and resolutions adopted by the Party Central Committee.

It reflects a strategic vision in national development towards a strong nation with wealthy people and a democratic, fair and civilised society, where human rights, citizens’ rights and democracy continue to be promoted, the State leader said.

He ordered more attention to be paid to major matters, including people’s right to self-mastery, and agreed with the proposal to organise more seminars to collect opinions from organisations and individuals.

The steering committee should carry forward their sense of responsibility to ensure the quality and progress of the document, he said, emphasising the need to step up the communication work to raise public awareness of the project.

VNA