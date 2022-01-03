Strategy approved to boost vocational training development until 2030

Trainees at Vinh Phuc vocational training school (Photo: VNA)

Under the scheme, in 2025, the scale and structure of the sector is expected to meet demand for socio-economic recovery and development, with some training facilities meeting the standards of top four ASEAN countries. The ratio of trained laborers with certificates is hoped to reach 30 percent of the workforce in 2025 and 35-40 percent in 2030.

In 2025, about 40-45 percent of high school graduates are expected to take up vocational training. Meanwhile, the proportion of laborers acquiring IT skills in the workforce is hoped to reach 80 percent. The figure is expected to hit 90 percent in 2030.

From now to 2030, the country will focus on enhancing the quality and efficiency of vocational training to meet the demand for skilled laborers for modern industrial production, while actively engaging in the international human resources training market.

To this end, the strategy outlines eight groups of main tasks and solutions, focusing on speeding up digital transformation, modernizing training equipment and reforming training curricula and method, along with enhancing the quality of trainers, lecturers and management officials in the vocational training sector.

Vietnamplus