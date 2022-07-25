Steering committee formed for key national transport projects

The committee will help the Government, the Prime Minister direct and implement key national works and projects, including Ho Chi Minh Highway, expressway projects comprising of the North-South expressway to the east, Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway, Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot expressway, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway, Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang expressway, Ring Road No.4 in the capital of Hanoi, Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City, North-South high-speed railway and so on.

The agency is responsible for studying and proposing the Government and Prime Minister to find orientations and solutions to solve key and inter-sector issues to accelerate the projects; direct, check and urge investors of the projects, consultant firms and contractors to fulfill their missions aiming at ensuring the works' progress and quality.Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is Head of the National Steering Committee for key national works and projects in the transport sector.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong