State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives US Vice President

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts a reception for US Vice President Kamala Haris at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

At the reception, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed the Vietnam’s consistent pursuit of the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, openness, diversification and multilateralization of external relations and active international integration. On that basis, Vietnam always considers the US as a leading partner and hopes to further develop the deeper comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership on the basis of the principles of equality and mutual benefit, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his thanks to President of the United States, Joe Biden for the donation of five million doses of vaccines to support Vietnam's Covid-19 fight.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan previously receives US Vice President Kamala Haris at the Presidential Palace. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan talks with US Vice President Kamala Haris at a meeting in the Presidential Palace. (Photo: SGGP)



Previously on the same day, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received US Vice President Kamala Haris at the Presidential Palace.The US Vice President is visiting Vietnam from August 24-26 at the invitation of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.During her stay in Vietnam, Harris is scheduled to have meetings with Vietnamese leaders, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and attend the opening ceremony of a regional office of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Hanoi to increase its public health engagement in Southeast Asia, and a Land Lease Agreement Signing Ceremony for the construction of a new premises of the US Embassy in Hanoi.