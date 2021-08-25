State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives US Vice President

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts a reception for US Vice President Kamala Haris at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan previously receives US Vice President Kamala Haris at the Presidential Palace. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan talks with US Vice President Kamala Haris at a meeting in the Presidential Palace. (Photo: SGGP)



Previously on the same day, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received US Vice President Kamala Haris at the Presidential Palace.The US Vice President is visiting Vietnam from August 24-26 at the invitation of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.During her stay in Vietnam, Harris is scheduled to have meetings with Vietnamese leaders, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and attend the opening ceremony of a regional office of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Hanoi to increase its public health engagement in Southeast Asia, and a Land Lease Agreement Signing Ceremony for the construction of a new premises of the US Embassy in Hanoi.