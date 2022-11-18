State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets US Vice President Kamala Haris in Bangkok on November 18 on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

The Vietnamese and US leaders expressed their delight at the strong development of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and affirmed the Vietnam-US stable cooperative relationship in many fields, especially in the economy and trading sectors.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasized Vietnam always considers the US as a leading partner and hopes to further develop a deeper comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership on the basis of the principles of equality and mutual benefit, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the meeting, he conveyed his invitation to US President Joe Biden to visit Vietnam and hailed the suggestion of organizing a phone talk between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden in the coming time.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (2nd,L) attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

He also highly appreciated US Vice President Kamala Haris’s role in promoting relations between the two nations and invite her to visit Vietnam again at an appropriate time

On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his thanks to the government of the United States for the donation to assist Vietnam in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and congratulated the US that will play host to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in 2023.



US Vice President Kamala Haris expressed her joy at the meeting with State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc after her three-day visit to Vietnam last August.

She stressed that the US treasures and wants to further promote ties with Vietnam to bring benefits to both sides and make outstanding contributions to regional and world peace, stability, cooperation and development.







By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh