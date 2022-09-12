State management of sea, islands environment asked to be enhanced

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

Under the requirement, the Ministry of Industry and Trade needs to build regulations on technical requirements for offshore constructions, including works exploiting ocean renewable energy.



The Ministry of National Defense and Ministry of Public Security, relevant departments and localities have to coordinate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to inspect and supervise offshore wind power projects

The Ministry of Home Affairs must cooperate with relevant units and coastal provinces and cities to delimit coastal administrative boundaries for approval by higher-level authorities.

The People’s Committees of coastal provinces and cities that belong to the central government must enhance the state management of natural resources, sea and islands environment.

In the report on general management of natural resources, sea and islands environment in 2021 submitted to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said the management of natural resources sea and islands environment has seen some problems, such as lack of fines for administrative violation, regulations on technical requirements for offshore constructions, inspection mechanisms of the sinking process of construction projects.





By Ha Van – Translated by Kim Khanh