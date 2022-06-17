State leader welcomes Chairwoman of Lao Presidential Office

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) at his reception for Minister and Chairwoman of the Presidential Office of Laos Khemmani Pholsena. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Lao official, President Phuc said the visit celebrates the "Vietnam - Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022" which marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries, as well as contributing to strengthening the traditional collaboration between the two Presidential Offices.

He affirmed that Vietnam always stands side by side with Laos and does its best together with the Lao Party, State and people to preserve, protect and nurture the great friendship and special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

According to the State leader, the two Presidential Offices need to intensify cooperation to improve the quality of advice given to the Presidents and Vice Presidents, thus contributing to the effective implementation of guidelines and policies of the two Parties and States.

The President emphasized that, in the context of extensive international integration and the current new situation, the two Presidential Offices should promote the application of digital technology to fulfill their tasks.

Expressing her profound gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State and Presidential Office, Khemmani Pholsena said she hoped President Phuc will continue to create conditions for the coordination of the two offices.

Vietnamplus