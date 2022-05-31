State leader visits disabled children in Hanoi

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) presents gifts to children at the center (Photo: SGGP) Congratulating the children on the International Children Day (June 1), the State leader commended their extraordinary efforts to surmount difficulties and expressed his hope that they will keep learning and making self-improvement so as to achieve better results and become good citizens in the future.

He also praised the enormous dedication by the centre’s teachers and staff members, noting that they act not only as parents of the children but also as doctors and psychologists to give the best possible care and nurture the children’s will to move forwards.

There are nearly 700,000 disabled children among more than 20 million children in Vietnam, President Phuc noted, adding the Party and State pay great attention to social security, including for children with disabilities.

He affirmed child protection and education is a strategic and long-term issue, and that investing in children also means investing in the country’s future.

The President emphasised the need to continue perfecting and effectively enforcing relevant laws and policies so as to ensure children’s rights, protect children, and create a safe, healthy, and friendly living environment for children, particularly disabled, orphan, poor, and migrant children. He also called for further engagement of the private sector in child care.

On this occasion, President Phuc presented the centre with financial aid of 100 million VND (4,300 USD) and learning tools worth 200 million VND.

Since its establishment in 1978, the centre has cared for over 500 children with disabilities. It is currently home to 137 children.

VNA