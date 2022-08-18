State leader commends economic security force

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (front, second from left) greets economic security officials of the Economic Security Department on August 18. (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, the President offered congratulations on the 77th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19).

He highly valued the economic security force’s timely detection and effective settlement of complex issues emerging during the international economic integration process, as well as its firm safeguarding of the country’s independence and self-reliance during economic development, thus helping stamp out threats to national security and protect economic development policies in many important areas.

The force has obtained numerous achievements in the crime fight while coordinating with ministries, sectors, and localities to protect economic resources for national development.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting with the Economic Security Department in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: VNA)

Those contributions indicate that the safeguarding of economic security has greatly helped with macro-economic, political and social stability, and created a favorable and safe environment for Vietnam’s socio-economic development and international economic integration, the State leader affirmed.

Amid the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world economic downturn, political tensions, trade wars among superpowers, and hostile forces’ sabotage plots, the force needs to keep placing itself under the Party’s absolute and all-round leadership to protect national security and economic security, he noted.

President Phuc asked the force to push ahead with advising the Party and State about economic security protection; overhaul relevant mechanisms, policies, and laws; proactively detect, prevent, and deal with shortcomings in the implementation of economic development policies; and propose timely solutions to threats to economic security.

The force was also asked to stay alert and ready to respond to every circumstance, maintain information exchange with other countries’ authorities to effectively settle external and internal threats to economic security, and step up engaging people of all social strata and entrepreneurs in the safeguarding of economic security and national security.

Vietnamplus