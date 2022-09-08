State capital for waste treatment accounts for 75 percent

Waste treatment area in Da Phuoc commune in HCMC's Binh Chanh District The Ministry cited a study conducted by the World Bank which shows that 75 percent of waste treatment costs in Vietnam are funded by the government.

According to the General Department of Environment under MONRE, in 2021, households nationwide produced nearly 52,000 tons of domestic solid waste a day. It is estimated that daily-life solid waste will increase by 10 percent-16 percent a year. Currently, about 71 percent of waste is being treated by the landfill method.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Construction, in the 2012-2020 period, there have been 143 investment projects to build solid waste treatment plants with a total investment capital of about VND21,600 billion. However, spending on waste treatment plants is mainly taken from the state budget.





By An Ha - Translated by Anh Quan