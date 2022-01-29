Spring atmosphere in the air countrywide

A New Year's Eve cultural program (Photo: SGGP)This year, many provinces and cities open flower markets and flower streets for people to enjoy spring. SGGP newspaper would like to introduce some pictures of people enjoying the Spring Festival in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Thua Thien - Hue and Can Tho.
Hanoians go to the spring street to shop for Tet at Hang Luoc flower market in Hoan Kiem District (Photo : SGGP)
HCMC spring flower market opened along Binh Dong Wharf in District 8 (Photo: SGGP)
The program "Spring incense offering" at The Mieu in Hue Citadel in the Central Province of Thua Thien – Hue’s Hue City (Photo: SGGP)