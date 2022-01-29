  1. National

Spring atmosphere in the air countrywide

SGGP
Overcoming a year full of difficulties and challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, flowers bloom everywhere with spring atmosphere in the air countrywide.
Spring atmosphere in the air countrywide ảnh 1 A New Year's Eve cultural program (Photo: SGGP)
This year, many provinces and cities open flower markets and flower streets for people to enjoy spring. SGGP newspaper would like to introduce some pictures of people enjoying the Spring Festival in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Thua Thien - Hue and Can Tho.
Spring atmosphere in the air countrywide ảnh 2 Hanoians go to the spring street to shop for Tet at Hang Luoc flower market in Hoan Kiem District (Photo : SGGP)

Spring atmosphere in the air countrywide ảnh 3 HCMC spring flower market opened along Binh Dong Wharf in District 8 (Photo: SGGP)

Spring atmosphere in the air countrywide ảnh 4 The program "Spring incense offering" at The Mieu in Hue Citadel in the Central Province of Thua Thien – Hue’s Hue City (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags:

Other news

See more