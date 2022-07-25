Spaces beneath road bridges are not used as parking lots: Ministry

Spaces beneath road bridges are not used as parking lots: the Ministry of Transport

The Ministry’s document on the management and protection of road traffic infrastructure stipulates that spaces beneath a road bridge are not allowed to use as accommodation, parking, and other business services.

Before, spaces beneath road bridges had been approved by competent authorities to be used as temporary parking lots before the effective date of this new document.

However, when the time for temporary use of spaces beneath bridges expires, organizations and individuals using bridge underpasses illicitly must return the space to the road management agency.

The road management agency is responsible for inspecting and managing the spaces beneath road bridges. If the organizations or individuals who were assigned to use it temporarily fail to return it when the temporary use of spaces beneath bridges expires, the road management agency should notify local people's committees to coerce violators to clear the sites according to regulations.

The Ministry of Transport also said that in the draft revised Road Traffic Law that the Ministry is taking opinions of the public, it has proposed to supplement regulations on the temporary use of the spaces of viaducts to keep vehicles to solve the need for parking demand of residents in large cities, improve the efficiency of the exploitation of road traffic infrastructure.

Because the revised law is in the process of being drafted, provinces, cities, and authorities ought to obey the present regulation which does not permit the establishment of parking lots under road bridges.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Anh Quan