Southwest provinces speed up economic growth

At the conference

The Vice President proposed that the southwestern provinces in 2022 put all efforts to speed up socio-economic growth, achieving many important achievements in various fields.

The emulation movement of the provinces in the Southwest cluster achieved many positive results, contributing to important results in the region’s socio-economy. The economic growth rate of many provinces in the cluster prospered, with 9 out of 12 provinces having positive economic growth.

Moreover, the emulation cluster of the southwestern provinces has achieved budget revenue of VND87,995 billion (US$3.85 billion) reaching 101.37 percent of plan. Some provinces have budget revenue exceeding the target such as Hau Giang, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang, Ben Tre, Ca Mau, Long An and An Giang. Total social investment capital in the emulation cluster reached VND289,488 billion, reaching 93.95 percent.

The provinces are determined to achieve the target under the direction of the Central Government this year including innovation promotion, positive and effective changes in reward work as well as ensuring accuracy, publicity, and transparency. At the same time, civil servants and staff must receive training to improve professional qualifications in order to meet the requirements of tasks in the new normal period.

Speaking at the conference, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan acknowledged and praised the southwestern provinces. Despite the difficult situation of the Covid-19 epidemic, these provinces have made great efforts in preventing and controlling the epidemic while focusing on developing socio-economic growth.

In the upcoming time, according to Ms. Xuan, these provinces need to create favorable conditions for businesses to improve the investment and business environment, and enhance the competitiveness of each province.

Furthermore, they should implement well the social security policies, and the Government's support packages for people affected by the Covid-19 epidemic as well as promptly help people and businesses reduce difficulties in resuming production.

