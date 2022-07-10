Southeastern region’s 15-year development reviewed

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The conference looked into the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.53-NQ/TW, dated August 29, 2005, on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the southeastern region and the southern key economic region by 2010 with a vision towards 2020, along with Conclusion No. 27-KL/TW, dated August 2, 2012, on continuing to materialize the resolution.

The issuance of the documents aims to maximize resources, potential and advantages of the region to grow more quickly, stably and sustainably, Chinh said.

The PM emphasized the important strategic location of the southeastern region and the southern key economic region in terms of economy, politics, national defense and security.

Pointing out limitations during their development, Chinh said a new resolution is needed, with new guidelines, policies and mechanisms matching the current situation, thus creating new development space and impulse.

He suggested creating three strategic breakthroughs, covering infrastructure, especially transport infrastructure, human resources, and institutions and administrative reform.

The Government leader requested continuing economic restructuring, stepping up regional connectivity, promoting science-technology and innovations, while paying more attention to socio-cultural development, improving people’s material and spiritual life, consolidating national defense and security, and focusing on the building and rectification of the Party and political system.

In the short term, priority should be given to stabilizing the macro economy, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances, containing the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly vaccination, handling weaknesses in the medical sector, disbursing public investment and promoting socio-economic recovery programs, Chinh said.

Over the past 15 years, ministries, agencies, Party organizations, authorities and people in the southeastern region and the southern key economic region have actively implemented tasks, solutions and targets set in the two above-said documents.

Accordingly, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the southern key economic region in 2020 was 2.6 times higher than that in 2010.

During the period, the number of new enterprises in the region also expanded by 81 per cent, the highest nationwide. Especially, FDI firms in the southeastern region made up half of the national figure in 2020.

The southwestern region comprises Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh. Meanwhile, the southern key economic region consists of Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Long An and Tien Giang.

Vietnamplus