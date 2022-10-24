Southeastern region should become Vietnam’s strongest development engine

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaking at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The conference, held to carry out the new resolution for the region’s socio-economic development, national security and defense by 2030, with a vision to 2045, was also chaired by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.

The Party chief emphasized the need to understand the purpose, significance, requirements and content of the resolution fully and deeply to create a high unity in awareness at all levels and sectors in the roles, positions and importance of the region and regional connectivity.

Regional linkage must become the core thinking guiding the development of the whole region and each locality in the region, he stressed.

He urged the Government and central agencies need to strengthen coordination with localities in the region in building, perfecting, promulgating and implementing laws and priority policies dedicated to regional development; and well implementing the regional development planning for the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2045 in a green, sustainable and comprehensive orientation and in conformity with the national master plan.

More efforts are also needed in the fight against corruption and negative phenomenon, he noted, stressing the importance of continued administrative reform, and development of e-government towards digital government, digital economy and digital society and smart city.

An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

The Party leader also expressed his belief that Party Committees, authorities and people in the region will be determined to successfully implement the new resolution to create a new breakthrough progress in promoting socio-economic development and ensuring defense and security in the region.

The Southeastern region comprises Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Ba Ria - Vung Tau. In 2020, its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) rose by 4.9 times compared to 2005 and 2.6 times compared to 2010. The region contributed 32 percent of the country's GDP, and 44.7 percent of the total state budget revenue. Its per capita income in 2020 topped the country. The urbanization rate region reached 67 percent; and the percentage of communes meeting the new-style rural standards was 79.5 percent, ranking second among the country’s regions.

The new Politburo resolution sets a target for the region to innovate strongly, dynamically to create breakthrough changes in continuing to develop it into an economic, financial, commercial and educational and training center; leading the whole country and in Southeast Asia in terms of developing high-quality human resources, science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation; playing a leading role in the regional connectivity development of the Mekong Delta, Central Highlands, and south central coastal regions and the whole country.

By 2030, it will become a dynamic development region with a high economic growth rate, the largest growth engine in the country; a science - technology and innovation, high-tech industry, logistics center; and an international financial center with high competitiveness in the region.

By 2045, it will become a developed region, with strong economic potential, a modern economic structure, and a center of science - technology and innovation, high-tech industry, logistics, and international finance in the top group of the region and the world; and have modern and synchronous infrastructure.

Vietnamplus