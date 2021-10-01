Southeastern provinces slightly lift Covid-19 restrictions

Many container trucks run on DT743 road (Photo: SGGP)

Fully vaccinated people, individuals who received at least one vaccine dose at least 14 days after vaccination and recovered Covid-19 patients have been allowed to travel within the “green zones” while those living in the “red zones” are required to display negative test result for Covid-19 when they are travelling. The province will issue guidance for workers who travel between their home and workplace.



People travelling within localities must comply with mutual regulations passed and approved by provinces to ensure the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Green lane ” vehicles transporting goods, workers, specialists and other cases of special necessity received a QR code are permitted to travel.

The “ Covid Green Card ” has yet been applied in travelling in the province, the province’s leader added.

Residents travel on Nguyen An Ninh Street in Di An City, Binh Duong Province (Photo: SGGP)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has seen a steep drop in new cases over the past week. The province has imposed social distancing order under the Directive 15 starting September 23 after spending two months to implement stricter social distancing measures under the strict Directive 16. Residents have been asked to stay home and limit non-essential travel.

As of September 30, the province had 75 among 82 wards, communes and towns recognized as the “green zones”.

Meanwhile the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Dong Nai Province reported that the province has currently six districts that have been listed as the “green zones”, including Thong Nhat, Xuan Loc, Dinh Quan, Tan Phu, Cam My and Long Khanh City.

Binh Phuoc Province has suggested departments, units, organizations and the People’s Committees of districts and towns to simultaneously implement pandemic prevention and control activities.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh