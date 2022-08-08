Some errors, incidents still arise in non-stop electronic toll collection

The vehicles pass through the Phap Van ETC station to enter the Phap Van - Cau Gie expressway. (Photo: QUANG PHUC)



At the Ho Chi Minh – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway, the traffic situation was reportedly improved on the morning of August 7 over the end of July and the beginning of August. The number of automobiles tagging ETC cards reached 99.24 percent at the Long Thanh toll collection station in Dong Nai Province. However, the congestion also happened when hundreds of trucks and automobiles got in line to pass through toll collection at National Highway No.51.