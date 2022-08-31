Soc Trang approves seafood development project of over US$42 million



The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Soc Trang Province is the investor in the project. It is responsible for establishing a project management board for implementation. The project will be implemented in four districts and towns including Cu Lao Dung, My Xuyen, Tran De, and Vinh Chau town. The implementation period is from the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2027.

Accordingly, for the fishing sector, the project focuses on building and fully operating the national fisheries database system, and upgrading fishing wharves and ports to ensure safety and hygiene. Moreover, the project will repair shelters where boats will stay when a storm hits the province.

The shrimp farming area will be increased and the province will apply advanced technology.

The project is expected to apply advanced technologies to support the efficient use of infrastructure in fisheries management, impact mitigation, and climate change adaptation. Additionally, the traceability of aquatic products will be monitored and the provincial government will encourage environmentally friendly production and aquaculture methods to help increase the value of seafood products…

In 2021, the seafood sector brought export value to Soc Trang Province exceeding US$1 billion mainly from the export of shrimp.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan