Slow progress of site clearance for Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project

Illustrative photo
Particularly, Tien Giang Province has just handed over 6,340 square meters of land in the areas of public land and canals, reaching around 2.4 percent, meanwhile, Ben Tre Province has just handed over 19,463 square meters of land, equaling around 5.76 percent.The main reason leading to slow progress was due to the limited human resources of investors, the desynchronized compensation and site clearance between two projects under Rach Mieu 2 Bridge and frontage roads, and the unsmooth and untimely collaborations between My Thuan Project Management Board and the localities.
In order to accelerate the project progress in Ben Tre Province, the Ministry of Transport required the People’s Committees of Chau Thanh District and Ben Tre City to promptly approve, perform payment and hand over the site in June and must be basically completed by end of July.
Besides, the localities need to check, survey and calculate the plan of moving fish floating rafts in the Tien River, handle the resettlement for affected households and complete the general plan on compensation and resettlement.
The Ministry of Transport also proposed the People’s Committee of Ben Tre to arrange sufficient capital to implement the site clearance of frontage roads for Rach Mieu 2 Bridge, creating consensus among affected households.
Regarding site clearance works in Tien Giang Province, the Ministry of Transport required the My Thuan Project Management Board to collaborate with local authorities to build a plan of implementation and hand-over process. The Ministry of Transport will closely work with localities’ leaders to remove the obstacles and difficulties.