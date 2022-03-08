Six component projects of North-South Expressway shorten construction schedule





Accordingly, the projects have drawn up the construction plans again, putting forward solutions to shorten the progress of a part, or the whole project by at least three months compared to the previous ones.Specifically, the Mai Son Project - National Highway 45 will be completed in September 2022; the National Highway 45 - Nghi Son Project will be completed in May 2023 for 29.68km out of 43.28km, and the rest will be 1.5-2 months later due to soft ground treatment; the Nghi Son - Dien Chau Project will be completed in April 2023 for 25km out of 50km; the Cam Lo - La Son Project will be completed in September 2022; the Nha Trang - Cam Lam Project will be completed in the second quarter of 2023; the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Project will be completed in the third quarter of 2023.The Ministry of Transport also said that the remaining four component projects, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet - Dau Giay, Dien Chau - Bai Vot, and My Thuan No.2 Bridge had also been studying ways to speed up progress and shorten the construction time.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Thuy Doan