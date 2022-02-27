Site clearance processes of North-South expressway revealed before June 30

The ministry asked for cooperation among the localities of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Can Tho, Hau Giang, Bac Lieu, Kien Giang, Ca Mau, Dong Nai, Dong Thap and An Giang to come to an agreement on designs of routes, frontage roads, tunnels, overpasses, intersections and others with the project management board before March 10.



Localities must submit documents of designs and site clearance processes from March 15 to June 30; and determine resettlement demand, land fund, resettlement housing fund, resettlement categories and build construction projects of resettlement areas.

Provinces and cities have to promptly complete a report of agriculture and forest land use change to send to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment for assessment before March 20.

The Ministry of Transport has asked the People’s Committees of localities to delegate relevant units to coordinate with the project management board to publicize material prices to avoid speculation.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh