Site clearance of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project accelerated

Ba Ria City People's Committee has been speeding up the implementation of the Hoa Long resettlement project. (Photo: SGGP)

Currently, the town has posted notices of the project location, mobilized, consulted local people, and arranged 375 resettlement land plots to carry out compensation and site clearance. At the same time, Phu My Town also assigned police and the People's Committees of wards and communes to monitor the land status to avoid illegal construction and tree planting to profit from compensation and support policies.



Leaders of Ba Ria City People's Committee also said that it has been speeding up the implementation of the Hoa Long project's infrastructure to arrange resettlement for households whose land has been recovered when implementing the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway project phase 1, the section through the area with a length of about 3.8km. It is expected that the area to be recovered is 32.4 hectares, with about 580 households being affected. The total estimated cost of compensation and support is more than VND384 billion and more than 400 plots of residential land for resettlement.



Previously, the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province sent an official dispatch requesting the units to hand over the clean ground of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway project before March 30, 2023, to start construction on April 30. 2023.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Thanh Nha