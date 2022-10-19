Singaporean President visits HCMC

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob arrives in HCMC in the evening on October 18, continuing their official three-day state-level visit to Vietnam from October 16-20. (Photo: TTXVN)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and leaders of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs welcomed the delegation at the airport.



President of Singapore Halimah Yacob will attend Singapore Business Forum and meet leaders of HCMC on October 19.

The relationship between HCMC and Singapore has been further expanded and developed in various sectors. Singapore is the largest foreign investor in the city and ranked 2nd among the largest trade partners for several years.

Since 1988, Singapore has had more than 1,487 projects in HCMC with their investment capital reaching US411.9 billion. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the bilateral trade between HCMC and Singapore was worth nearly US$8 billion in 2021.

In addition, the cooperation between the two sides in the fields of education and training, cadres and civil servants training, urban planning, tourism, and culture has been constantly maintained





By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh