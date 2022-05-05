SGGP Newspaper released in Con Dao

The daily newspapers will be sent to the Party Committee and the People’s Committee of the island district of Con Dao by the postal service, and then distributed to 10 residential areas.



The program aims to bring the voice of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Government, and people to local people; and provide the public with the updated, accurate, and prompt information about the Party guidelines and State policy, most concerning issues. It also celebrates the 47th anniversary of the newspaper’s first issue (May 5, 1975-2022).

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) Newspaper is not just a large news agency in HCMC but also a national-level, truly providing domestic and international news in various fields. It has been a favorite newspaper of readers for over 47 years since the agency was established.

Besides functional professional activities, generations of the newspaper have organized social charitable works and called on donors to help natural disaster victims throughout the country over the past 47 years. The newspaper’s outstanding events include Vo Truong Toan Awards, Prudential-Good Essay, Good Writing Contest, Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship, Sentimental Attachment for Truong Son Road, Fund for Vietnam’s sea and islands.





By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh