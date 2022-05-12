SGGP Newspaper, Military Region 7 sign cooperation agreement on propaganda

At the signing ceremony

Under the program, the SGGP Newspaper will open a special column on the armed forces, policies and activities of the military region on the online and print newspaper, and share the newspaper's experience in press activities with the Military Region 7’s editorial staff.



The Military Region 7 will delegate divisions and units to create favorable conditions for journalists of the SGGP Newspaper to work effectively and coordinate with the newspaper to organize art programs and activities caring for disadvantaged soldiers and people in remote border areas.

Secretary of the Party Committee of the Political Bureau of Military Region 7, Nguyen Van Hieu said that the Military Region 7 hoped to closely cooperate with the SGGP Newspaper to strengthen the propaganda works of national defense and security in the new normal state.

Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong speaks at the event. Secretary of the Party Committee of the Political Bureau of Military Region 7, Nguyen Van Hieu speaks at the meeting.



By Tran Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh