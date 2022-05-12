  1. National

SGGP Newspaper, Military Region 7 sign cooperation agreement on propaganda

SGGP
The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Political Bureau of Military Region 7 on May 12 signed a cooperation agreement to carry out a program on information and propaganda in the 2022-2025 period.
SGGP Newspaper, Military Region 7 sign cooperation agreement on propaganda ảnh 1 At the signing ceremony
Under the program, the SGGP Newspaper will open a special column on the armed forces, policies and activities of the military region on the online and print newspaper, and share the newspaper's experience in press activities with the Military Region 7’s editorial staff.
The Military Region 7 will delegate divisions and units to create favorable conditions for journalists of the SGGP Newspaper to work effectively and coordinate with the newspaper to organize art programs and activities caring for disadvantaged soldiers and people in remote border areas.
Secretary of the Party Committee of the Political Bureau of Military Region 7, Nguyen Van Hieu said that the Military Region 7 hoped to closely cooperate with the SGGP Newspaper to strengthen the propaganda works of national defense and security in the new normal state.
SGGP Newspaper, Military Region 7 sign cooperation agreement on propaganda ảnh 2 Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong speaks at the event.
SGGP Newspaper, Military Region 7 sign cooperation agreement on propaganda ảnh 3 Secretary of the Party Committee of the Political Bureau of Military Region 7, Nguyen Van Hieu speaks at the meeting.

By Tran Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

