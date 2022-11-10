  1. National

SGGP Newspaper has two newly-appointed Deputies Editor-in-chief

Head of the Propaganda Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue handed over the appointment decision of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for journalist Nguyen Khac Van, General Sub-editor of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Head of the Accounting and Finance Department of SGGP Newspaper to hold the position of Deputy Editor-in-chief of SGGP Newspaper. 
SGGP Newspaper has two newly-appointed Deputies Editor-in-chief ảnh 1 Head of the Propaganda Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (C)  handed over the appointment decision for journalist Nguyen Khac Van and Ms.  Bui Thi Hong Suong. (Photo: Viet Dung)
The appointment period is five years. 
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue highly appreciated the new-appointed staff of SGGP Newspaper who have had rich experiences in the field of journalism. Mr. Khue desired that the new Deputies Editor-in-chief of SGGP Newspaper would join hands with SGGP Newspaper’s editorial board to take efforts to catch up with the new trends in communications and advanced technology and strongly use information technology in the journalism field.

SGGP Newspaper has two newly-appointed Deputies Editor-in-chief ảnh 2 The  two newly-appointed Deputies Editor-in-chief pose a photo with SGGP Newspaper’s editorial board. (Photo: Viet Dung)
As for journalist Nguyen Khac Van, he has a Bachelor of Computer Studies, a Master of Journalism and Communications, Advanced Political Theory and Public Administration. 
Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong has a Master of Economics, Advanced Political Theory and Public Administration.



By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

