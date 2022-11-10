SGGP Newspaper has two newly-appointed Deputies Editor-in-chief

Head of the Propaganda Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (C) handed over the appointment decision for journalist Nguyen Khac Van and Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong. (Photo: Viet Dung)



The appointment period is five years.

The two newly-appointed Deputies Editor-in-chief pose a photo with SGGP Newspaper’s editorial board. (Photo: Viet Dung)

As for journalist Nguyen Khac Van , he has a Bachelor of Computer Studies, a Master of Journalism and Communications, Advanced Political Theory and Public Administration.





Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue highly appreciated the new-appointed staff of SGGP Newspaper who have had rich experiences in the field of journalism. Mr. Khue desired that the new Deputies Editor-in-chief of SGGP Newspaper would join hands with SGGP Newspaper’s editorial board to take efforts to catch up with the new trends in communications and advanced technology and strongly use information technology in the journalism field.Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong has a Master of Economics, Advanced Political Theory and Public Administration.

