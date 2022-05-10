SGGP Newspaper gives Covid-19 test kits to Naval Region 5 High Command

This is one of the practical activities, contributing to tightening the relationship between leaders and staff of the SGGP Newspaper and Naval Region 5 High Command.At the reception, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Dang Tuan Tu, Head of Naval Region 5 High Command Commission of Mass Mobilization briefly informed the coordination on Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control works between his unit with localities in the Southwest territorial waters for over the past two years.
Although the current Covid-19 pandemic has been temporarily under control, its sub-units still do not have sufficient Covid-19 rapid test kits for their staff.
On behalf of the Naval Region 5 High Command, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Dang Tuan Tu thanked SGGP Newspaper and Helios Pharma for their concern and support which will contribute to repelling the Covid-19 pandemic.