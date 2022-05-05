SGGP Newspaper celebrating its 47th anniversary

The Spring publication of SGGP Newspaper, displayed at the National Newspaper Festival 2022. (Photo: SGGP)



Through 16138 daily issues, under the direct leading role of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, SGGP Newspaper has overcome various obstacles, subjective and objective, to uphold the principle of being the mouthpiece of HCMC Party Committee, the municipal authorities, and HCMC residents.

Facing fierce competitions in the Industry 4.0 era, when it is rather simple and easy for nearly everyone to spread news quickly regardless of the reliability, members of SGGP Newspaper have tried non-stop to upgrade themselves under the care and supervision of HCMC Party Committee as well as the loving companion of readers. Operating under the financial autonomy mechanism, the newspaper has caught up with the newest information spreading trends via several publications on different platforms to serve all reader groups.

Understanding that despite the popularity of social networks, the community do need precise, reliable news and in-depth information analysis of the nation and the world, SGGP Newspaper have hired capable, professional journalists that possess a sharp mind to maintain the trust readers have placed on.

It has also conducted a lot of strongly influential community services throughout 47 years, such as the Letter Writing Competition, Vo Truong Toan Awards, Vietnamese Golden Ball Award, Beloved Rice Bus to care for poor people during the Covid-19 pandemic, Childbirth Companion program to help needy pregnant people, the Bulletin Board in memory of dead people due to Covid-19.

Secretary of Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward Party Committee Pham Hoai Minh Tan (in Thu Duc City) shared that being a loyal reader of SGGP Newspaper in both offline and online version, he totally trusts the information provided here, especially new policies and guidelines of the Central Party and the Government, to propagandize to local residents. Journalists of this newspaper have always been professional, sharp, and devoted while on duty.

He recommended that SGGP Newspaper be quicker in updating hot and sensitive news at least in its online version. Granted that it is necessary to verify information accuracy, right now it is still a little slower than some other newspapers. Faster news updating is an effective way to prevent offensive and disoriented information on social networks from negatively influencing the public.

Director of Thong Nhat Hospital Le Dinh Thanh stated that he has a good habit of updating news via SGGP Newspapers every morning before his shift. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, citizens were asked to stay home and could only learn about the world through newspapers. SGGP Newspaper has done a good job to correct fake and disoriented information carelessly spread on the Internet. In addition, thanks to its invaluable experience, it has published many useful articles precisely reflecting the opinions of the public to the authorities. It has become a bridge to lessen the gap between the local government and citizens.

He then suggested that the newspaper should always upgrade themselves regarding time matter to promptly deliver reliable news to the community and increase its competitiveness.

Hoang Trong Ton, a veteran living in Binh Thanh District said that the lateness in information updating recently of SGGP Newspaper is understandable since HCMC last year entered the social distance time, making it harder to obtain and verify news. The good point is that SGGP Newspaper has been exceptionally reliable in delivering new guidelines and policies of the Central Party and the Government, political events, current situations of the nation and the world.

He hoped that in the future, the newspaper focus more on results and challenges of policy and guideline adoption, such as accommodation for the low-income, key traffic construction projects. He found out that SGGP Newspaper has published standard information with a very clear direction for public thinking, without being impatient or hasty. That clearly shows the maturity of the staff.

General Director of Soc Trang Province Water Supply JSC. Dang Van Ngo explained the reason why he has chosen SGGP Newspaper to update national and international news. These days, it is not at all difficult to obtain news on the Internet, yet it is extremely challenging to verify it. He trusts the precision, reliability, and professionalism of articles of SGGP Newspaper, which has timely updated hot stories happening in the Mekong Delta region, be it in the fields of environment, traffic, agriculture, education, or healthcare.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam