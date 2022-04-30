Severe traffic jams occur on Hanoi gateways during holidays

Traffic congestion takes place on the elevated section of the Belt Road No.3 in Hanoi

Serious traffic congestions have been seen on the elevated section of the Belt Road No.3 and Phap Van-Cau Gie routes, Vinh Tuy and Chuong Duong bridges, and a section from Giai Phong Street to Giap Bat bus station, connecting with Phap Van intersection from the evening of April 29 to the early morning of April 30. The functional forces have worked hard to control traffic safety.



In the morning of April 30, the number of vehicles traveling on Cau Gie-Ninh Binh expressway was around 65,000-75,000.

The Cao Bo toll station on Cau Gie – Ninh Binh expressway stops toll collection for 52 minutes on April 30.

Traffic congestion sent the Cao Bo toll station on Cau Gie – Ninh Binh expressway stop to toll collection from 8:02 am to 8:54 am on the Reunification Day, allowing vehicles to travel through the toll station free of charge.

According to the Vietnam Expressway, Services Engineering Joint Stock Company (VEC) said that this route saw a sharp increase of vehicles hitting 120,000, three times higher than normal days.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh