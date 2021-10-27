Seventh working day of 15th NA’s second session

At the second session of the 15th National Assembly

A majority of the legislators stressed the need to promulgate the Law on Mobile Police. Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam cleared up some issues raised by lawmakers.

In the afternoon, they discussed the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Intellectual Property.

On October 27 morning, the legislators are set to debate the draft resolutions on some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Hai Phong northern port city, Nghe An and Thanh Hoa provinces in the north-central region, and the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

In the afternoon, they will scrutinise the implementation of social insurance policies, along with the management and use of the social insurance fund in 2020; the management and use of the health insurance fund in 2020, and the realisation of the NA’s resolution on the enforcement of health insurance policies and laws toward health insurance for the whole population in 2019-2020.