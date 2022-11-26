Seventh Vietnam-Laos political consultation held in Hanoi

Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu (R) and his Lao counterpart Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune (Photo: VNA)



The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and sustainable development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, including contributions from the two foreign ministries.

An overview of seventh Vietnam-Laos political consultation (Photo: VNA)



They reached consensus on the continuous implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two ministries in the 2021-2025 period; maintenance and effective promotion of consultation mechanisms at ministerial and deputy ministerial levels; strengthening the exchange of information and experience, and coordination, especially in the study of polices and strategies on external affairs, economic diplomacy, consular affairs, expatriates, and border.



Regarding international and regional issues of mutual concern, the officials agreed that in the context of complicated developments in the world and region, the two sides need to promote close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, especially the United Nations, ASEAN and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, particularly in strategic issues related to peace and stability in the region.



The Vietnamese official affirmed that Vietnam will closely coordinate with and provide maximum support for Laos to successfully assume the role of the ASEAN Chair in 2024.

They also showed their satisfaction at the results achieved in defence and security cooperation, and noted that economic, trade and investment collaboration has made positive progress as well, with two-way trade turnover topping US$1.4 billion in the first ten months of 2022, up 28.2% year-on-year.Attention has also been paid to cooperation in education - training, energy, transportation, agriculture, culture, tourism, and cooperation between localities.The two officials agreed on orientations and measures to further promote the roles of their ministries in contributing to strengthening the close and trustable political relations, as well as boosting bilateral cooperation.

Vietnamplus